Comparing SEEK (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) & Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

SEEK (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Rating) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares SEEK and Match Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEEK N/A N/A N/A Match Group 9.51% -116.87% 13.06%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SEEK and Match Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEEK N/A N/A N/A $1.14 25.43 Match Group $3.19 billion 3.60 $361.95 million $1.05 39.29

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than SEEK. SEEK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Match Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

95.1% of Match Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Match Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SEEK and Match Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEEK 0 0 0 0 N/A Match Group 0 8 17 0 2.68

Match Group has a consensus price target of $59.14, suggesting a potential upside of 43.26%. Given Match Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Match Group is more favorable than SEEK.

Summary

Match Group beats SEEK on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SEEK

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments. The company offers Jora, an online employment marketplace; JobAdder, a talent acquisition suite that simplifies the hiring process for recruiter and corporate talent acquisition teams; and Certsy, a platform to securely verify and share work credentials, and to complete compliance checks. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

