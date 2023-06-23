Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Conformis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Conformis Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CFMS opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.10. Conformis has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $9.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Conformis ( NASDAQ:CFMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 million. Conformis had a negative net margin of 74.18% and a negative return on equity of 75.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Conformis will post -5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Conformis during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Conformis by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 8,191 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Conformis during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Conformis during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conformis during the second quarter valued at $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

About Conformis

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal PS, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

