ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,967 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,956,000 after buying an additional 8,575,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after buying an additional 3,497,750 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $751,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,634 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $207,728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 849 shares in the company, valued at $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $101.43 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $122.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.55.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.32.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

