Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.46.

In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,822.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,248 shares of company stock worth $1,678,501 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ULTA traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $453.26. The stock had a trading volume of 26,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,417. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.58 and a 52-week high of $556.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $484.00 and a 200 day moving average of $496.76. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.05 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

