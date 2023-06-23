Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 231 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,376,906,000 after purchasing an additional 208,053 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,792,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,050,356,000 after acquiring an additional 72,865 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after buying an additional 554,133 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,326,177,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total value of $10,658,953.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,794,512.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock traded down $7.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $408.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,191. The business has a fifty day moving average of $379.09 and a 200-day moving average of $403.41. The company has a market cap of $119.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.67.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

