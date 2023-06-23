Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises about 1.0% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 24.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Citigroup by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth approximately $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.20. 1,154,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,752,975. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $54.56. The firm has a market cap of $89.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.79.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

