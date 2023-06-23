Contrasting Avacta Group (AVCTF) & Its Rivals

Avacta Group (OTCMKTS:AVCTF – Get Rating) is one of 419 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Avacta Group to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avacta Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Avacta Group N/A N/A -3,750.00 Avacta Group Competitors $354.57 million $46.15 million 17.37

Avacta Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Avacta Group. Avacta Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avacta Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Avacta Group Competitors 870 2134 6769 82 2.62

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Avacta Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 127.85%. Given Avacta Group’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Avacta Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Avacta Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avacta Group N/A N/A N/A Avacta Group Competitors -616.19% -73.82% -25.32%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.6% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Avacta Group rivals beat Avacta Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

Avacta Group Company Profile

Avacta Group Plc develops cancer therapies and diagnostics in the United Kingdom, France, North America, South Korea, and rest of Asia and Europe. The company operates through Diagnostics and Therapeutics segments. It develops products based on its proprietary Affimer and pre|CISION technology platforms. The company develops AVA6000, FAPa-activated doxorubicin that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating locally advanced or metastatic-selected solid tumors; AVA3996, a tumor-targeted proteasome inhibitor based on bortezomib; AVA-028-PD-L1 Affimer/ImmunoCytokines; AVA-021 – PD-L1 Affimer/LAG-3 Affimer; and TMAC platform that utilizes the proprietary pre|CISION substrate to provide for the selective release of a drug moiety by FAPa. The company has a collaboration agreement with LG Chem for developing and commercializing LR19128 PD-L1 XT; and collaboration and license agreement with Avacta and Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for developing AFX-001 for solid organ transplant and graft vs host Disease, and AFX-002 for multiple sclerosis. Avacta Group Plc was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Wetherby, the United Kingdom.

