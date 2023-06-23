Contrasting CNBX Pharmaceuticals (CNBX) and The Competition

CNBX Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CNBX – Get Rating) is one of 412 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare CNBX Pharmaceuticals to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares CNBX Pharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNBX Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A CNBX Pharmaceuticals Competitors -478.37% -66.31% -24.65%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CNBX Pharmaceuticals and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CNBX Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -2.80 CNBX Pharmaceuticals Competitors $367.47 million $52.25 million 17.18

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CNBX Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CNBX Pharmaceuticals. CNBX Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

98.2% of CNBX Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.2% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 73.5% of CNBX Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CNBX Pharmaceuticals and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNBX Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A CNBX Pharmaceuticals Competitors 839 2042 6342 82 2.61

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 126.92%. Given CNBX Pharmaceuticals’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CNBX Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

CNBX Pharmaceuticals beats its competitors on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About CNBX Pharmaceuticals

CNBX Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel cannabinoid-based products and innovative technologies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Eyal Barad on September 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

