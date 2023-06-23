Contrasting Plymouth Rock Technologies (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) and VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME)

Plymouth Rock Technologies (OTCMKTS:PLRTF – Get Rating) and VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Plymouth Rock Technologies and VerifyMe, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Plymouth Rock Technologies alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plymouth Rock Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A VerifyMe 0 0 2 0 3.00

VerifyMe has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 223.72%. Given VerifyMe’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VerifyMe is more favorable than Plymouth Rock Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plymouth Rock Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A VerifyMe $19.58 million 0.67 -$14.40 million ($1.75) -0.79

This table compares Plymouth Rock Technologies and VerifyMe’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Plymouth Rock Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VerifyMe.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.9% of VerifyMe shares are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of VerifyMe shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Plymouth Rock Technologies and VerifyMe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plymouth Rock Technologies N/A N/A N/A VerifyMe -58.16% -21.10% -14.87%

Summary

VerifyMe beats Plymouth Rock Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plymouth Rock Technologies

(Get Rating)

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. focuses on developing security screening and threat detection technology solutions using radar imaging and signal processing technology. Its technologies include Wireless Threat Indication, a wall or portal mounted sensor system that will detect concealed threat items over an extended coverage area; Shoe Scanner, a compact microwave radar system for scanning shoes; Millimeter Remote Imaging from Airborne Drone; PRT-X1, an unmanned aerial system (UAS) drone; XV, a fixed-wing UAS platform with the added capability of vertical take-off and landing; X1, a purpose built coaxial multirotor UAS; and Cognitive Object Detection Apparatus, a compact modular radar for aircraft and weapon detection applications. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About VerifyMe

(Get Rating)

VerifyMe, Inc., together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions. The VerifyMe Solutions segment offers technology solutions to connect brands with consumers allowing brand owners to gather business intelligence while engaging directly with their consumers. Its solutions provide brand protection and supply chain functions, such as counterfeit prevention, traceability, consumer engagement solutions, and authentication for labels, packaging, and products, as well as tamper-proof labels. The PeriShip Global Solutions segment offers predictive analytics for optimizing delivery of time and temperature sensitive perishable products. This segment's products include PeriTrack customer dashboard, an integrated web portal tool gives its customers an in-depth look at their shipping activities based on real-time data. It also provides call center, pre-transit, post-delivery, and weather/traffic services. The company has a strategic partnership with INX International Ink Company. The company was formerly known as LaserLock Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to VerifyMe, Inc. in July 2015. VerifyMe, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Rock Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Rock Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.