Conygar Investment (LON:CIC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $123.55

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 123.55 ($1.58) and traded as low as GBX 107 ($1.37). Conygar Investment shares last traded at GBX 109.50 ($1.40), with a volume of 57,551 shares changing hands.

Conygar Investment Stock Down 1.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 113.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 123.44. The company has a market capitalization of £64.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,534.29 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 11.14, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Conygar Investment

The Conygar Investment Company PLC ("Conygar") is an AIM quoted property investment and development group dealing in UK property. Our aim is to invest in property assets and companies where we can add significant value using our property management, development and transaction structuring skills.

