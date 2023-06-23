Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Shares Down 1.7%

Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (TSE:CPLF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.55 and last traded at C$5.70. 19,017 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 40,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.80.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, March 24th.

The firm has a market cap of C$404.97 million and a P/E ratio of -13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.63.

CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. The company's software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value.

