Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CLB. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Core Laboratories from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America downgraded Core Laboratories from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Core Laboratories Trading Down 2.3 %

Core Laboratories stock opened at $23.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $26.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.46.

Core Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $128.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.26 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.00%.

Institutional Trading of Core Laboratories

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 328.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 171.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 213.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 184.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.