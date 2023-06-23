Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the electronics maker on Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Corning has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Corning has a payout ratio of 46.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Corning to earn $2.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.9%.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $34.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07. Corning has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $37.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $1,563,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Corning news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $1,563,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,226,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,334 shares of company stock worth $5,294,350. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Corning

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after acquiring an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Corning by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,601,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,114,880,000 after purchasing an additional 686,278 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,838,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $557,680,000 after purchasing an additional 336,351 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Corning by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $438,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Corning by 74.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,681,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,278,000 after buying an additional 3,694,339 shares during the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Featured Stories

