Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.52.

CPNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Coupang from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Coupang from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Coupang alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pedro Franceschi sold 7,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $114,216.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Pedro Franceschi sold 7,143 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $114,216.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $31,220,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,651,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,656,596.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,332,407 shares of company stock worth $36,544,882. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coupang

Coupang Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coupang during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,784,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,925,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Coupang by 656.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,241,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,230,000 after buying an additional 7,151,964 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Coupang by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 115,176,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,240,000 after buying an additional 6,742,347 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Coupang by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,357,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,712,000 after buying an additional 6,243,962 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CPNG opened at $16.72 on Friday. Coupang has a 52 week low of $11.83 and a 52 week high of $21.38. The firm has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.34 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Coupang had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Coupang’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coupang will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coupang

(Get Rating

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.