Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Director Sells $649,000.00 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $649,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,321,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,034,160.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Coursera Price Performance

COUR traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.96. The stock had a trading volume of 922,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,060. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.79. Coursera, Inc. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $17.59.

Get Coursera alerts:

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $147.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.46 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 23.20% and a negative net margin of 30.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Coursera

COUR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Coursera from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Coursera from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.08.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Coursera by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coursera by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coursera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.