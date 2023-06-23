Covenant (COVN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $23.13 Million

Covenant (COVN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Covenant has a market cap of $23.13 million and approximately $146,435.58 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covenant token can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000845 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Covenant has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Covenant Profile

Covenant’s launch date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,658,876 tokens. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.io. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Covenant

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covenant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covenant using one of the exchanges listed above.

