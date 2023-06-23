Covenant (COVN) Trading Up 4.8% Over Last Week

Covenant (COVN) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, Covenant has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Covenant token can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000847 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Covenant has a total market capitalization of $22.46 million and approximately $148,133.23 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Covenant Token Profile

Covenant’s launch date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,658,876 tokens. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. Covenant’s official website is covenantchild.io.

Buying and Selling Covenant

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covenant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covenant using one of the exchanges listed above.

