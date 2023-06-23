Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Position Boosted by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Rating) by 185.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 295.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 12,239 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the fourth quarter worth $688,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the third quarter valued at $351,000.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLVO opened at $72.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.84. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1-year low of $71.80 and a 1-year high of $90.87.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.7844 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

