Critical Comparison: Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) and Nihon M&A Center (OTCMKTS:NHMAF)

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) and Nihon M&A Center (OTCMKTS:NHMAF – Get Rating) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Piper Sandler Companies and Nihon M&A Center’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Piper Sandler Companies $1.43 billion 1.62 $110.67 million $5.87 22.24 Nihon M&A Center N/A N/A N/A $97.96 0.08

Piper Sandler Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Nihon M&A Center. Nihon M&A Center is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Piper Sandler Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Piper Sandler Companies 7.25% 15.38% 9.38% Nihon M&A Center N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.1% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Piper Sandler Companies pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Nihon M&A Center pays an annual dividend of $60.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 773.2%. Piper Sandler Companies pays out 40.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nihon M&A Center pays out 61.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Piper Sandler Companies has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Piper Sandler Companies and Nihon M&A Center, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Piper Sandler Companies 0 1 3 0 2.75 Nihon M&A Center 0 1 0 0 2.00

Piper Sandler Companies currently has a consensus target price of $157.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.52%. Given Piper Sandler Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Piper Sandler Companies is more favorable than Nihon M&A Center.

Summary

Piper Sandler Companies beats Nihon M&A Center on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products. The company provides advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and offers municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products. It also offers public finance investment banking services that focus on state and local governments, and cultural and social service non-profit entities, as well as the education, healthcare, hospitality, senior living, and transportation sectors. In addition, the company provides equity and fixed income advisory and trade execution services for institutional investors, corporations, and government and non-profit entities. Further, it is involved in the alternative asset management funds merchant banking and healthcare to invest firm capital and to manage capital from outside investors. The company was formerly known as Piper Jaffray Companies and changed its name to Piper Sandler Companies in January 2020. Piper Sandler Companies was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Nihon M&A Center

Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc. provides mergers and acquisition (M&A) related services in Japan and internationally. The company offers M&A support services, such as reorganization, capital policies, and MBO for small and medium-sized enterprises. It is also involved in marketing research and consulting activities. Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

