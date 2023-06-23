Cronos Price Hits $0.0572 on Exchanges (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. One Cronos token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0572 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Cronos has traded up 9% against the US dollar. Cronos has a market cap of $1.45 billion and $8.98 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00042280 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00030372 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00013908 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000916 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars.

