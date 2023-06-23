CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.87

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.87 and traded as low as $19.55. CrossAmerica Partners shares last traded at $19.60, with a volume of 24,832 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded CrossAmerica Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CrossAmerica Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CrossAmerica Partners Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $740.03 million, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.65.

CrossAmerica Partners Announces Dividend

CrossAmerica Partners ( NYSE:CAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.14). CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 106.25% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. On average, analysts predict that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.83%.

Insider Activity

In other CrossAmerica Partners news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $109,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 215,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,916,943.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CrossAmerica Partners news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $109,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 215,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,943.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.32 per share, with a total value of $54,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 233,335 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,697.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 23,539 shares of company stock worth $432,037. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CrossAmerica Partners

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in CrossAmerica Partners during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in CrossAmerica Partners in the first quarter worth about $111,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 33.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 226.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. 24.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

