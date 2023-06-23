CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTOF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CTT – Correios De Portugal Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CTTOF opened at $3.45 on Monday. CTT – Correios De Portugal has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.72.

About CTT – Correios De Portugal

CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. It operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services & Retail, and Bank segments. The company offers courier and urgent mail transport services; postal financial services; and banking services.

