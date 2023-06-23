CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.57.

CBAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of CBAY opened at $8.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.09. The stock has a market cap of $821.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.27. CymaBay Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $11.22.

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.13). Analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $197,480.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $197,480.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis D. Kim sold 112,219 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $1,070,569.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,598 shares of company stock valued at $1,568,143 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

