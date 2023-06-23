D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.60

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 118324 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $0.90 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Stock Up 4.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.99. The stock has a market cap of $538.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. ( NASDAQ:HEPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a negative net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 79.61%. The company had revenue of $245.30 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 11.3% during the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 6,775,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after acquiring an additional 688,204 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 133,686.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,400,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396,918 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,315,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 16,503 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA grew its position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 3,369,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,649,000 after purchasing an additional 530,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 2nd quarter worth about $585,000. 6.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

