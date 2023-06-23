D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) Stock Price Down 1.4%

D4t4 Solutions Plc (LON:D4T4 – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 170.33 ($2.18) and last traded at GBX 172 ($2.20). Approximately 24,865 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 44,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 174.50 ($2.23).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 188.67 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 216.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of £68.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,600.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.13.

D4t4 Solutions Plc provides information technology products and services. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management services.

