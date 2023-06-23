DAO Maker (DAO) Price Hits $0.86 on Major Exchanges

DAO Maker (DAO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 23rd. One DAO Maker token can now be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00002841 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. DAO Maker has a market cap of $143.12 million and $3.00 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker’s genesis date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,102,000 tokens. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @daomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com.

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is a governance token for the DAO Maker Ecosystem on Ethereum, providing holders with the power to govern the ecosystem. The token is designed to establish a decentralized platform that facilitates retail venture investing in both equity and tokens. DAO Maker aims to support startups by creating growth technologies and funding frameworks while reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

