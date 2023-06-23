Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential downside of 2.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DRI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.96.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 0.8 %

DRI traded up $1.37 on Friday, hitting $163.50. The company had a trading volume of 161,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,376. The company has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $111.38 and a 12-month high of $168.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total value of $419,945.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,829.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $12,147,539.88. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,763,834.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total transaction of $419,945.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $965,829.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,160. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after acquiring an additional 362,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,899,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,380,814,000 after purchasing an additional 455,588 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,757,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $727,311,000 after purchasing an additional 763,728 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $396,532,000 after purchasing an additional 54,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 274.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,428,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $376,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,574 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

