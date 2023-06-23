Decred Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.14 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for about $14.52 or 0.00046774 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a market capitalization of $221.81 million and $1.14 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00100098 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00029920 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015404 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003258 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000275 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,279,526 coins. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.