Denali Advisors LLC Sells 2,478 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the quarter. Worthington Industries makes up 1.9% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $4,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WOR. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 1,470.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Worthington Industries

In other Worthington Industries news, Chairman John P/Oh Mcconnell sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $977,840.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,338,633 shares in the company, valued at $76,998,170.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Worthington Industries news, Chairman John P/Oh Mcconnell sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $977,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,338,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,998,170.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine M. Lyttle sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $629,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,593.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Worthington Industries Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Worthington Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Worthington Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE WOR traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $60.64. The stock had a trading volume of 25,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,940. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $65.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.25.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.34. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, manufactured consumer, building, and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

