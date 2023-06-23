Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Denbury in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 20th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the company will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Denbury’s current full-year earnings is $5.89 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Denbury’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.06 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $341.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.21 million. Denbury had a net margin of 34.69% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Denbury from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Denbury in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.63.

DEN opened at $85.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Denbury has a twelve month low of $56.59 and a twelve month high of $104.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 2.68.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Denbury during the 4th quarter valued at $970,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Denbury by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,442,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Denbury by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 750,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,047 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in Denbury by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 103,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Denbury during the 4th quarter valued at $567,000.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Alabama, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

