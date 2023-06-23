Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Denbury in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 20th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the company will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Denbury’s current full-year earnings is $5.89 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Denbury’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.06 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.99 EPS.
Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $341.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.21 million. Denbury had a net margin of 34.69% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share.
Denbury Price Performance
DEN opened at $85.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Denbury has a twelve month low of $56.59 and a twelve month high of $104.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 2.68.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Denbury during the 4th quarter valued at $970,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Denbury by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,442,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Denbury by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 750,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,047 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in Denbury by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 103,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Denbury during the 4th quarter valued at $567,000.
Denbury Company Profile
Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Alabama, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.
See Also
- Get a free research report on Denbury from StockNews.com
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Darden Restaurants: Ring The Register Or Time To Buy?
- United Airlines: Cleared For Takeoff As It Approaches Buy Point?
- KB Home Hits Peak: Pullback Imminent
- Five stocks we like better than Denbury
Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.