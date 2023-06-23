Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Position Increased by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 367,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Denison Mines were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DNN. MMCAP International Inc. SPC increased its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 24,477,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926,982 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,440,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after buying an additional 817,351 shares during the period. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $3,603,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the fourth quarter worth $2,676,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,985,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.88% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Price Performance

DNN stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20. Denison Mines Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $1.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Denison Mines

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

(Get Rating)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Further Reading

