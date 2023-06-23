DeXe Tops 24 Hour Volume of $767,609.59 (DEXE)

DeXe (DEXE) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. During the last week, DeXe has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. DeXe has a market cap of $78.22 million and $767,609.59 worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeXe token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.14 or 0.00006911 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About DeXe

DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,466,824 tokens. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @dexenetwork. The official website for DeXe is dexe.network. DeXe’s official message board is dexenetwork.medium.com.

DeXe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe (DEXE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeXe has a current supply of 96,504,599.33609451 with 36,499,815.81162296 in circulation. The last known price of DeXe is 2.10251563 USD and is down -1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $828,103.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dexe.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeXe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeXe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeXe using one of the exchanges listed above.

