Diane J. Bessette Sells 10,790 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Stock

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $1,310,553.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 270,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,861,731.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Lennar Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of LEN stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $122.30. 2,315,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,243,707. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $67.78 and a twelve month high of $123.06. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.10.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennar

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on Lennar from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $94.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Lennar from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.53.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 220,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,401,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Lennar by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in Lennar by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 78,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lennar

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.