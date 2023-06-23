DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) is Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 492,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,735 shares during the quarter. DigitalBridge Group comprises approximately 2.3% of Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $5,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,983,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,337,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184,920 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,874,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176,103 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,838,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,241,000 after acquiring an additional 222,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,754,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,509 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DBRG shares. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Sunday, June 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.44.

DigitalBridge Group Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DBRG traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $12.74. 300,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,332. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). DigitalBridge Group had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $250.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.91%.

DigitalBridge Group Profile

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $69 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

