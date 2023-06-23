Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Acquired by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAE opened at $23.51 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $24.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.95.

