Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Holdings Decreased by HTG Investment Advisors Inc.

HTG Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of HTG Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. HTG Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFUS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $47.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.02. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $48.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

