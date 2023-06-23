Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine Opco from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Disc Medicine Opco from $40.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. SVB Securities began coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Disc Medicine Opco from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRON opened at $54.24 on Friday. Disc Medicine Opco has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $57.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.22.

Disc Medicine Opco ( NASDAQ:IRON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.53). As a group, analysts expect that Disc Medicine Opco will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Disc Medicine Opco by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine Opco by 134,000.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Disc Medicine Opco by 16.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Disc Medicine Opco by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Disc Medicine Opco during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Disc Medicine Opco Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company builds a portfolio of fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

