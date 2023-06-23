Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, June 30th

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) shares are going to reverse split on Friday, June 30th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Friday, June 30th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, June 30th.

Doma Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:DOMA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,379,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,044. The firm has a market cap of $76.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.44. Doma has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $1.39.

Get Doma alerts:

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.37 million during the quarter. Doma had a negative return on equity of 143.18% and a negative net margin of 73.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Doma

In other news, insider Hasan Rizvi sold 96,857 shares of Doma stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.39, for a total value of $37,774.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,934,962 shares in the company, valued at $754,635.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Doma by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Doma by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 33,787 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Doma during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Doma during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Doma during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

About Doma

(Get Rating)

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Doma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.