Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Shares to Reverse Split on Friday, June 30th

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Friday, June 30th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Friday, June 30th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, June 30th.

Doma Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DOMA traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,379,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,044. Doma has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Doma alerts:

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.37 million for the quarter. Doma had a negative net margin of 73.15% and a negative return on equity of 143.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Doma

In other news, insider Hasan Rizvi sold 96,857 shares of Doma stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.39, for a total value of $37,774.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,934,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,635.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 29.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Doma by 46.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Doma by 17.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Doma by 19.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 182,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 30,307 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Doma in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doma during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

Doma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Doma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.