Donaldson Capital Management LLC Buys 35,630 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 894.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,630 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,909,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,097,000 after acquiring an additional 11,063,518 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,519,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,779,000 after acquiring an additional 8,525,968 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,740,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378,073 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,098,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,878,000. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CPRT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Shares of CPRT stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.45. 250,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,028,924. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $89.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.89. The company has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 1.23.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total value of $7,089,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $4,353,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total transaction of $7,089,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,100 shares of company stock valued at $24,091,209 in the last ninety days. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

