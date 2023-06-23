Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank boosted its position in ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 1,003.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Stock Down 0.7 %

OKE traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.79. 382,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,835,840. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $71.57. The stock has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 36.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

