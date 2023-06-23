Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $15.15 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 786,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 51,558 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $15,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,524,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,212,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894,916 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,895,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,308,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430,454 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after acquiring an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,746,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,229,499,000. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. HSBC cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

AT&T Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of T stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $15.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,225,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,763,262. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.39. The firm has a market cap of $112.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.40%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

