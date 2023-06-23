Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $3.91 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,925,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,963,780,000 after acquiring an additional 154,917 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Waste Management by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,449 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,024,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,099,729,000 after acquiring an additional 34,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,112,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,972,000 after acquiring an additional 160,466 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.05 and its 200-day moving average is $159.23. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.55 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The firm has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on WM. Citigroup upped their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

