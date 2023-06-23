Donaldson Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 38,604 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 166.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of CSX by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CSX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.92.

CSX Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.76. 1,117,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,087,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.13. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $34.71.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

