Donaldson Capital Management LLC Makes New $40.22 Million Investment in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,139,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $40,218,000. Corning accounts for 1.9% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Corning at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,456,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Corning by 292.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,562,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $209,617,000 after buying an additional 4,892,140 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Corning by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $438,666,000 after buying an additional 2,875,197 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,161,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $228,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,866 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,945,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,623,533,000 after buying an additional 1,796,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Shares of Corning stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $33.96. 492,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,645,042. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $37.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 105.66%.

In related news, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $946,942.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Corning news, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $946,942.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $722,890.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,492.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,334 shares of company stock valued at $5,294,350. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

