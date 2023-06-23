Donaldson Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,950 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 284.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,988 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $1,501,762,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,621,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,263 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,725 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 21.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,690,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 84.4% during the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 1,428,972 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $535,279,000 after acquiring an additional 653,867 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.22.

Netflix Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $420.37. 1,349,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,314,043. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.70 and a 12-month high of $448.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.43, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $367.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total value of $944,520.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,699 shares of company stock valued at $22,689,580. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.