Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 106,216 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 106,216 shares during the quarter. Paychex comprises 2.2% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Paychex worth $47,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 102,768.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533,137 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Paychex by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,437,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,144,000 after acquiring an additional 699,825 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,673,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,164,000 after buying an additional 651,753 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,595,000 after buying an additional 642,649 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Paychex by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 980,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,294,000 after buying an additional 471,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, 3M restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.27.

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.04. The company had a trading volume of 168,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,953. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $139.47. The company has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.78%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

