Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 129,170 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 732,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 129,170 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 2.7% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $56,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NEE traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.51. 1,583,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,190,530. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.64 and a 52-week high of $91.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.69. The firm has a market cap of $152.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

