DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Insider Sells $2,060,203.21 in Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 55,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $2,060,203.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,760 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,990.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
DoubleVerify Stock Performance
NYSE:DV opened at $38.03 on Friday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.06.
DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $122.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.93 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 5.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleVerify
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently commented on DV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.64.
About DoubleVerify
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free research report on DoubleVerify from StockNews.com
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Darden Restaurants: Ring The Register Or Time To Buy?
- United Airlines: Cleared For Takeoff As It Approaches Buy Point?
- KB Home Hits Peak: Pullback Imminent
- Five stocks we like better than DoubleVerify
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.