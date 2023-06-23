DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Insider Sells $2,060,203.21 in Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 55,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $2,060,203.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,760 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,990.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

NYSE:DV opened at $38.03 on Friday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.06.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $122.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.93 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 5.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleVerify

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DoubleVerify by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,536,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,587,000 after buying an additional 5,794,567 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in DoubleVerify by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,103,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,995,000 after buying an additional 1,045,501 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DoubleVerify by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,003,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,205,000 after buying an additional 1,030,783 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in DoubleVerify by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,229,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,543,000 after buying an additional 1,289,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in DoubleVerify by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,524,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,000 after buying an additional 1,717,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

