Doug Moran Sells 80,000 Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Stock

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) COO Doug Moran sold 80,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $1,974,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 466,898 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,523,042.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dream Finders Homes Trading Down 10.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DFH traded down $2.64 on Thursday, reaching $23.11. The company had a trading volume of 584,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,016. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.47.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.36. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $769.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Dream Finders Homes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,040,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,036,000 after purchasing an additional 279,730 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,813,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,222,000 after purchasing an additional 64,726 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,702,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,562,000 after purchasing an additional 402,298 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,019,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,809,000 after buying an additional 63,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 816,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,822,000 after buying an additional 43,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DFH shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Dream Finders Homes from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.

About Dream Finders Homes



Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

