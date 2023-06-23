Doug Moran Sells 80,000 Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Stock

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) COO Doug Moran sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $1,974,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 466,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,523,042.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dream Finders Homes Trading Down 10.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DFH traded down $2.64 on Thursday, reaching $23.11. The company had a trading volume of 584,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,016. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.47.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.36. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $769.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,040,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,036,000 after purchasing an additional 279,730 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,813,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,222,000 after purchasing an additional 64,726 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,702,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,562,000 after purchasing an additional 402,298 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,019,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,809,000 after buying an additional 63,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 816,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,822,000 after buying an additional 43,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DFH shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Dream Finders Homes from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

