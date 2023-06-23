Doug Moran Sells 80,000 Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Stock

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) COO Doug Moran sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $1,974,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 466,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,523,042.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Dream Finders Homes Trading Down 10.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DFH traded down $2.64 on Thursday, reaching $23.11. The company had a trading volume of 584,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,016. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.47.
Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.36. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $769.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Dream Finders Homes
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DFH shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Dream Finders Homes from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.
About Dream Finders Homes
Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.
